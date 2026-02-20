The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
5h

Epstein and Ohio election primary is May 5.

Les Wexner’s campaign contributions to U.S. Sens. Bernie Moreno and Jon Husted, both Ohio Republicans, are under particular scrutiny after the pair voted to block the release of the files in September. Both later voted in favor of the Epstein Files Transparency Act when it passed the Senate unanimously in November.

Husted will probbly be opposed by former Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Since Husted’s first election cycle in 2000, Wexner has donated over $75,000 under his own name, and over $100,000 between him and his wife to Husted. Husted’s campaign director said Husted directed the campaign to donate Wexner’s money to charity. He did not respond to requests for context regarding how much would be donated.

Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4h

Thanks Contrarian for the Call to Action list. Another tool in the box to fight this evil regime. Everything from rigging elections to incarcerating American citizens is now here.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture