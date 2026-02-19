The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Michelle Jordan
6h

These detention camps better known as concentration camps are costing the taxpayers billions and billions of dollars. Everyone should be on the front lines trolling their Repugnican lawmakers every day about this until they lose every single election every where. The term safe Republican seats should become reliably nonexistent in 2026.

Irena
5h

I hope there's a way to make TSA and FEMA each their own department and not be included in DHS.

