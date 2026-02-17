Evening Roundup, February 17
Featuring the Legacy of Rev. Jesse Jackson; Trump & White Supremacy; Munich Security Conference; Pablo Torre and Jen Rubin on The Olympics; Meredith Blake on CBS Censorship; Talking Feds, & The Pod
Honoring A Civil Rights Icon
Trump & His Regime
Hot Topics
CBS Tries to Kill Stephen Colbert's Interview With James Talarico; Makes it Go Viral Instead
·
Listen Up
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To enable our work, help with litigation, and keep this opposition movement engaged, please join the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
RIP Rev. Jesse Jackson.
He truly was "somebody."