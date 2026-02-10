The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cherae Stone's avatar
Cherae Stone
3h

Excellent!!

Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

All of the columns and interviews today are exemplary! Words and Phrases by Jen Rubin really stood out today on accountability. Our elected representatives must always ensure accountability in our government but as voters who elect them we must insist on it every time and if they don’t then we must elect those who will.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture