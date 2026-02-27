The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
2m

Should Pedo Protector be shouted.

" Hoale" would be more appropriate because invading Caucasians sounded like the screaming white primates in Hawaii.

Yes, I know, I know, don't go to their level

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture