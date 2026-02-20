This piece by Juliana Lightsey was written and published by our friends at The Barbed Wire on February 17, 2026. To support their work or read more from this phenomenal publication, please visit them at: https://thebarbedwire.com/
Today, in a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s tariffs are illegal. Despite differing reasons, the majority of the justices agreed that the power of tariffs lie with Congress’ taxing authority, not the President’s.
[VIDEO] The narrative tool of Chekhov's Gun states that if a gun is produced in the first act, it will be fired by the last. As we may soon learn, this principle can also apply to real life as Trump mobilizes U.S. military forces around Iran.