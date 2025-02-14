Evening Roundup: Democracy, Be Mine
February 14: Featuring Joyce Vance and The Democracy Index, Brian O'Neill, Jen Rubin & Tim Mak in discussion, Jamie Schler's cookie recipe, and our Pet of the Week
Good Evening Contrarians!
With our view on the state of our Democracy, today is perhaps not the sweetest Valentine’s Day on record. But if its purpose is to honor those you love, The Contrarian would like to send bouquets of gratitude to the courageous women and men nationwide who are actively choosing to honor their oaths of office—no matter the cost.
We send you into the weekend with an analysis of the week’s most important issues, a written and spoken examination of how our follies are affecting global politics, a delicious cookie recipe with a welcome kick, and an introduction to beloved Willie (AKA Ch. Cerise Highwayman), our Contrarian Pet of the Week.
Stay bold, friends. See you on Monday for
Presidents’ Contrarians’ Day!
In case you missed our Undaunted figure(s) of the week or Jen and Mimi Rocah discussing what’s going on at SDNY, please be sure to check back in with our morning roundup!
The Contrarian is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, kindly consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Definitely, a Happy Contrarians Day!
We can also honor the legal work of the Non-Profit 'Doctors of America' who obtained a Court order to get the CDC to restore critical web pages.
I assume the Plaintiffs will seek further relief in the absence of webpages reporting on the Measles Outbreak in Gaines County Texas. That's 24 reported in Gaines County yesterday - 22 unvaccinated Children & 2 unvaccinated Adults. Per the Texas Department of Health there have been 48 total infections so far "... the worst Outbreak in 30years".
I am wondering what anyone thinks about not filing taxes, as a protest to the fact (among others) that the Felon in charge is NOT an elected official?! Why should I be law-abiding when the ones in charge are clearly scoff-laws?