Thank you Kiwi Rebel, Omar Moore, Scotty, Julia Juggler Payne, PaulM, and many others for tuning into another episode of The Tea with April Ryan. This week, April spoke with the President and Executive Director of Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law Damon Hewitt and Chris Jones who’s running for Congress in Arizona’s second district. Join us live on Thursdays at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.