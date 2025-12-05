Evening Roundup, December 4
Featuring "The Tea," Azza Cohen, Margaret Donovan with Jen Rubin, Dr. Julie Sweetland, Ben Sheehan & the ZeldaVisionaries, Carron J. Phillips, Democracy Movement, and Michael de Adder
Impeach Hegseth! ASAP. I think we're at a point of having significant Republican support to remove this man from the Cabinet. Make the most of it, Democrats.
With regard to English being the official language:
A Hollywood director walks into a coffee shop and there is a table of film makers speaking Hungarian and he admonishes them : He says, “This is Hollywood. Speak German!”
