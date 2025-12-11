Evening Roundup, December 10
Featuring April Ryan with Rep. Maxine Waters, Maria Perez, Erwin Chemerinsky, Colette Delawalla with Jen Rubin, Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, Ben Sheehan, and The Contrarian Podcast
Gatsby parties & massive tax cuts for the uber wealthy & austerity for the little people.
Why aren't you grateful? https://open.substack.com/pub/paulkrugman/p/trump-says-that-you-are-the-problem?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email
Resist the fraudster authoritarians. #VoteBlue!
I’m grateful that Colette Delawalla is making it known how RFK Jr is going to kill people and worst of all infants and children with his pseudoscientific policies for public health. She explained quite clearly and I applaud her efforts to have unqualified people removed from jobs they aren’t qualified for.