Good Evening Contrarians! Unintentionally, but as a potent reminder to us all, The Contrarian’s 150th piece of content—posted exactly four weeks after going live—is the first one below, leading with “We rejected kingly power once. We must do so again.” Indeed. Thank you for being with us on this journey!

In addition, there’s no better day than a Monday to make sure you’re laughing your way through the atrocities. Who better to help you do so than Andy Borowitz? *WARNING*: Once you imagine this, it’s hard to unsee:

And in case you missed our thrilling morning announcement, please do familiarize yourself with Joyce Vance’s Democracy Index, which The Contrarian will be hosting, starting this Friday.

Have a lovely night,

The Contrarians