Evening Roundup: Constitutional Principles and post-Super Bowl Commentary
February 10: Posts by Anthony Michael Kreis, Austin Sarat, Contrarian Allison Rice, Eric Schnure, Andy Borowitz, The Democracy Index, and Jen Rubin!
Good Evening Contrarians! Unintentionally, but as a potent reminder to us all, The Contrarian’s 150th piece of content—posted exactly four weeks after going live—is the first one below, leading with “We rejected kingly power once. We must do so again.” Indeed. Thank you for being with us on this journey!
In addition, there’s no better day than a Monday to make sure you’re laughing your way through the atrocities. Who better to help you do so than Andy Borowitz? *WARNING*: Once you imagine this, it’s hard to unsee:
And in case you missed our thrilling morning announcement, please do familiarize yourself with Joyce Vance’s Democracy Index, which The Contrarian will be hosting, starting this Friday.
Have a lovely night,
The Contrarians
The Contrarian is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for the Borowitz report today. I need desperately to laugh out loud these days to keep my sanity. Not only was the report some welcome comic relief, but the hundreds of comments had me laughing. It's a wonderful community to be a part of during this time of terror. If we can keep each other buoyed up with clever humor while we fight the fascist oligarchs, we will find we have amazing endurance and resilience. Thank you for all that you are doing.
Let's all be sure to ask our Republican Congresspeople: Are you a Republican, or are you a fascist? CBK