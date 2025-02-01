Good evening Contrarians,

Well, we’ve reached the end of week 2 of the Trump presidency, or has it already been 6 months? We can’t tell.

As Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard faced confirmation hearings for top national security roles, Jen Rubin interviewed three experts to unpack the stakes of Trump’s controversial picks to lead these critical agencies.

First up was Andrew Weissmann, a professor of practice at NYU School of Law who served as a lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and as General Counsel for the FBI. Jen and Weissmann discuss the controversial firings of FBI agents who worked on Jan. 6 investigations and what Patel’s likely confirmation as FBI Director will mean for national intelligence.

Though one potential risk to national security is more than enough, we get a twofer! Jen Rubin’s next interview with Asha Rangappa highlights the anticipated leadership sinkhole within the intelligence community–begining with a critical examination of Tulsi Gabbard’s qualifications as DNI.

Finally, Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and Stuart Gerson take a wide-lens view toward the state of America’s national intelligence institutions.

We strongly encourage you all to watch these videos, as they all speak to legitimate concerns for our “Republic…if we can keep it.” Keeping yourself and your loved ones informed are some of the most important ways in which we can continue cultivating the resistance necessary to fight autocracy.

Last week, we announced the thrilling partnership between the Contrarian and our favorite podcast, “Talking Feds” with founding contributor Harry Litman. Listen to their latest episode “Mayday at DOJ,” available now.

This afternoon we also featured:

*Ellen Blain on how Pete Hegseth’s Anti-DEI Crusade Will Drain Our “Best and Brightest.”

Jamie Schler, who came equipped with the perfect comfort recipe. It shouldn’t be normal to live in constant fear for our democracy—yet here we are. With unqualified confirmations and relentless breaking news, it is important to find respite from the noise, even for a moment.

Last but certainly not least, we’re wrapping up the week with some much-needed levity. This morning, you got cartoons, and now you get cuteness in the form of Atticus–our Contrarian pet of the week.

