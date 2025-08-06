The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Jordan's avatar
Jack Jordan
5hEdited

Thank you for doing much to keep Texans on our minds as they fight for our rights! Americans should rally to the cause of Texans now the way they rallied to the cause of Bostonians 250 years ago. As Patrick Henry put it at the end of his famous speech in Virginia on March 23, 1775:

Gentlemen may cry, Peace, Peace — but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4h

So much great content here. Thanks Contrarians! I learn so much!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture