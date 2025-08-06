Evening Roundup, August 6
Featuring Mimi Marziani; Diamond Brown & Yadira Paz-Martinez; Ari Berman with Jen Rubin; Jennifer Weiss Wolf; Shalise Manza Young; April Ryan & Alexis McGill Johnson; and RJ Matson
Thank you for doing much to keep Texans on our minds as they fight for our rights! Americans should rally to the cause of Texans now the way they rallied to the cause of Bostonians 250 years ago. As Patrick Henry put it at the end of his famous speech in Virginia on March 23, 1775:
Gentlemen may cry, Peace, Peace — but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!
So much great content here. Thanks Contrarians! I learn so much!