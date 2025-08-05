Evening Roundup, August 5
Featuring Paul Krugman and Jared Bernstein; Billy Begala from "The Barbed Wire"; Anderson Clayton; Meredith Blake; "Where in the World is Tim Mak?"; Olivia Julianna;
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work in the court of law and court of public opinion, please join our community of good troublemakers by becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Now is our moment—today take action against this harmful government. They are:
• Spitting on count orders.
• Seeding rot and corruption.
• Shielding a pedophile trafficking ring in plain sight.
• Gut-punching a broken healthcare system—ripping coverage from 13 million lives.
• Abusing the poor, the needy, and children.
• Stealing from the poor to fatten the rich.
Take to the streets! We must protest outright crooks and the pedophiles. They will start shooting us. Untrained ICE agents will shoot us. Protest until we go down or we oust these tyrants.
I made 54 protest signs to aid protest groups. I will make many more to share. You will see something different in these signs! Help yourself to this second batch, and share them as far as you can.
https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/more-free-protest-signs?r=3m1bs
The legal age at which a girl can consent to sex is defined by each state. No state says a girl at 14 can consent to sex with an adult man. Anyone who has sex with a 14 year old in the context of sex work is in violation of many laws. I can't imagine what leads you to assert what you have.