Carl Selfe
8h

Now is our moment—today take action against this harmful government. They are:

• Spitting on count orders.

• Seeding rot and corruption.

• Shielding a pedophile trafficking ring in plain sight.

• Gut-punching a broken healthcare system—ripping coverage from 13 million lives.

• Abusing the poor, the needy, and children.

• Stealing from the poor to fatten the rich.

Take to the streets! We must protest outright crooks and the pedophiles. They will start shooting us. Untrained ICE agents will shoot us. Protest until we go down or we oust these tyrants.

I made 54 protest signs to aid protest groups. I will make many more to share. You will see something different in these signs! Help yourself to this second batch, and share them as far as you can.

https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/more-free-protest-signs?r=3m1bs

7h

The legal age at which a girl can consent to sex is defined by each state. No state says a girl at 14 can consent to sex with an adult man. Anyone who has sex with a 14 year old in the context of sex work is in violation of many laws. I can't imagine what leads you to assert what you have.

