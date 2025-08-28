Evening Roundup, August 28
Featuring "The Tea" with April Ryan, Michael Podhorzer, Mitch Landrieu & Jen Rubin, Meredith Blake, Carron J. Phillips, Leon W. Russell & April Ryan, and Michael de Adder
In 1215 King John signed the Magna Carta establishing in Britain that no man, not even the King is above the law. It was the beginning of power sharing with the Monarchy in the English speaking world.
In 1649 the English monarchy was abolished and Britain established a constitutional monarchy with political power shifting to Parliament, heavily controlled by the British aristocracy.
In 1776 the American colonies rebelled against rule by the British Parliament and we were born.
In 2025 Donald J Trump, conman extraordinaire, in league with his version of American aristocracy, is grifting our country and trying to return us to a pre-magna carta version of a Monarchy. Kings enjoy divine rights and are above the law.
So how far back in time are Donald's handlers attempting to take the US? At least pre-1215 when England had a population of 3.0 million.
Does any sane person believe Trump and the vile reptiles he has surrounded himself with can pull this off against our diverse population of 330 million? Even if 38% of Americans don't yet realize they've been taken.
Let's stick together. Confidently fight back against the cruel forces of greed and fascism
And let's push MAGA back under its rock.
See you in September in DC.
https://removalcoalition.org/
Congress returns. There are many issues we can use to convince a few Congressional Republicans. Brian Fitzpatrick is a case study.
Pressure them directly, their donors, families, social friends etc. Picket. Sit in.
Proportionally 4 x more crime in MAGA Mike's home town than in DC. Memphis is the most crimeridden city in the US. Jackson, Mississippi! Bessemer, AL!
Interview the National Guardsmen. Odds are more crime at home.
Labor Day 2025, Workers Over Billionaires https://maydaystrong.org/