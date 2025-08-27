The Contrarian

Fran Bowman
33m

For your coverage of the democracy movement, I'd like to nominate our two local groups. Indivisible Yolo is our chapter of the national organization and has several active subgroups. Our most prominent effort is the Visibilty Brigade which drops banners along interstate overpasses several days a week. NorCal Resist has Migra Watch and Court Watch where volunteers serve as allies for people going to INS hearings, and for their families of those who are "disappeared".

Joseph McPhillips
5m

Trump-appointed judge rejects Trump's frivolous lawsuit against all federal judges in Maryland & slams “smear” campaign against the judiciary. “This concerted effort by the Executive to smear & impugn individual judges who rule against it is both unprecedented and unfortunate” offending the rule of law. https://newrepublic.com/post/199611/donald-trump-doj-appointed-judge-lawsuit-deportation?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=the_ticker_rss

Pirro & her lackey prosecutors fail to indict sandwich thrower & peaceful protesters. https://newrepublic.com/post/199680/prosecutors-fail-charge-dc-sandwich-guy-felony

