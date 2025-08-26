The Contrarian

Merrill
6h

We need to stop kidding ourselves. America is no longer a two party democracy. It has become a Monarchy with one opposition party. It's the Kingdom of Trump vs the Democratic Party. From now until 2028 we need to keep fighting for our freedoms, equal rights and human decency against the forces of a fascist monarchy. We were here in 1776 and in 1860. Hopefully we won't need a shooting war to undo the Monarchy. Hopefully, public humiliation will shame America back to its senses.

Daniel Solomon
7h

See you in September in DC.

https://removalcoalition.org/

Congress returns. There are many issues we can use to convince a few Congressional Republicans. Brian Fitzpatrick is a case study.

Pressure them directly, their donors, families, social friends etc. Picket. Sit in.

Proportionally 4 x more crime in MAGA Mike's home town than in DC. Memphis is the most crimeridden city in the US. Jackson, Mississippi! Bessemer, AL!

Interview the National Guardsmen. Odds are more crime at home.

