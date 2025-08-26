Yesterday, Trump claimed that he was removing Lisa Cook, the Federal Reserve Governor from her position due to baseless accusations of mortgage fraud. But Cook isn’t bowing out that easily. Rather, her attorney Abbe Lowell (friend of The Contrarian)...
The military invasion of Washington, D.C.—with masked troops from several red states occupying the city, grabbing residents off the street and out of vehicles while hiding their identities and driving unmarked cars—underscores a brutal reality in America: We are no longer inching toward autocracy; we are sprinting. Another brutal reality: The guardrails…
In the highly unusual two-day interview conducted by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche with Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted by a jury in 2021 of participating in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Jeffrey Epstein and sentenced by a federal judge in 2022 to 240 months in prison for that conduct, Maxwell repeatedly…
Upon the return of Texas Democrats to the state last week after breaking quorum, Republicans forced them to sign permission slips and be followed by a Texas department of public safety officer in order to leave the house chamber.
In July, Congress passed and the president signed the Genuis Act, an inaptly named piece of legislation whose main purpose is to give “regulatory clarity” to the crypto industry and, in particular, stablecoin issuers.
Soviet leader Joseph Stalin executed his military and intelligence advisers not because they failed him, but because they contradicted him. Donald Trump only fires his. But the result is the same: a national security system where telling the truth feels like an existential threat, and the only safe analysis is the one that flatters th…
We need to stop kidding ourselves. America is no longer a two party democracy. It has become a Monarchy with one opposition party. It's the Kingdom of Trump vs the Democratic Party. From now until 2028 we need to keep fighting for our freedoms, equal rights and human decency against the forces of a fascist monarchy. We were here in 1776 and in 1860. Hopefully we won't need a shooting war to undo the Monarchy. Hopefully, public humiliation will shame America back to its senses.
See you in September in DC.
https://removalcoalition.org/
Congress returns. There are many issues we can use to convince a few Congressional Republicans. Brian Fitzpatrick is a case study.
Pressure them directly, their donors, families, social friends etc. Picket. Sit in.
Proportionally 4 x more crime in MAGA Mike's home town than in DC. Memphis is the most crimeridden city in the US. Jackson, Mississippi! Bessemer, AL!
Interview the National Guardsmen. Odds are more crime at home.