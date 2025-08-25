Evening Roundup, August 25
Featuring Justin Wolfers & Jen Rubin; Garry Kasparov; Brian O'Neill; "Offsides with Pablo Torre" & Jen Rubin; Dan Koh; April Ryan & Barbara Lee; The Democracy Movement; and "Talking Feds"
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work in the court of law and court of public opinion, join our community as a free or paid subscriber.
I'm using this opportunity to repost Gov. Pritzker's speech. I think/hope all at the Contrarian approve.
https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house/watch/-we-are-watching-and-taking-names-illinois-gov-jb-pritzker-responds-to-trump-s-threats-to-chicago-245738565850
🔥 Dan Rather is correct — Donald Trump has been bending America’s entire culture to his will.
And it’s a will that pines for a return to the good ole’ days of slavery & only white men Voting in US elections. 👇
https://substack.com/profile/134379374-snark-avenue/note/c-149090415?r=2807se&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action