Evening Roundup, August 22
Featuring Olivia Julianna, Shalise Manza Young, Jen Rubin & Tim Mak, Meredith Blake, a new Deplorable, the Democracy Movement, Ruben Bolling, Emily Beyda, and the Pet of the Week.
PODCAST
My Hero! Protests are coming. I offered signs in my past posts, but really, have you been to a Subway lately? Thought about assaults with a deli weapon? Arming with a loaded bun?
https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/launch-a-hero?r=3m1bs
Pam Bondi will become the most famous US Attorney General in history due to her total disregard for the rule of law.