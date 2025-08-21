The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

A Nation’s Memory is Not a Political Weapon by Jeff Nesbitt was so well written and appropriate for today and what’s happening in Washington D. C.. Jen Rubin’s column on Joni Ernst’s senate seat was especially good as well and creates food for thought on all the U.S. Senate races for 2026. No shortage of good writing at The Contrarian.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture