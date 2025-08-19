The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Julie Bannerman
2h

“When the people fear the government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty.” Thomas Jefferson

The MAGA coup we’ve been witnessing since 2016 brazenly seeks tyranny over liberty. At this point, what act of the Trump regime and its enablers isn’t based on a Big Lie with the malicious intent to destroy the constitutional Republic?

We the people are like the proverbial frogs in boiling water, and opportunities to jump out seem fewer by the day.

Carl Selfe
2h

It’s sad. The world’s wealthiest country increased taxes on and stripped benefits from the poor—to feed the wealthy. Gerrymander-elected government does not serve its people. Tear this house down. Give heathcare, food, and living wages to everyone. Here are 108 protest signs for your protests. Protesting is now critical for Occupied D.C. There is time to get signs printed for your protest group. Fill the hands of the signless. FreeDC!

https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/protest-sign-sign-everywhere-a-sign

