The Contrarian

Bonnie MacEvoy
6h

Are we about to reward a dictator, who offensively decided to invade a sovereign nation, by finding "peace" through concession of said sovereign land to the invader? What a way to encourage war going forward. A better approach might be to outlaw war offensives globally with complete and total isolation by the rest of the world.

Jack Jordan
7hEdited

This roundup wouldn't be complete without saying a word about "More Trump Madness: Violating Voting Rights and our Constitution" https://open.substack.com/pub/blackcollarcrime/p/more-trump-madness-to-violate-voting?r=30ufvh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

