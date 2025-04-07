Evening Roundup, April 7
Featuring Pablo Torre & Jen Rubin; Brian O'Neill; Dr. Brian Klaas & Jen Rubin; Elaine Weiss; Sen. Angus King & Jen Rubin; Marvin Kalb; Stephen Richer; Owen Pence; and Michael de Adder
One burning question. If Trump were to order the Insurrection Act in a near future protest (some speculate April 20), what legal recourse do protestors have in the moment? How will this look one week later, one month later. How does Mr. Eisen see this playing out. What sort of plan could be developed in advance?
Trump has lost many of his major supporters for several reasons. I still think national security is his Achilles heel. E.G. https://www.kyivpost.com/opinion/50094
Trump and Musk oppose each other on tariffs. Today, Musk is asking for a tariff free zone that encompasses the EU.
Trump and a few Republicans oppose each other on deportations. I've been asking people to pressure our three amigos, and contact CANF, the Cuban American National Foundation.
Trump and some Congressional Republicans oppose each other re Musk/DOGE.
Last week, 4 Republican senators voted to exempt Canada from tarriffs, and Grasseley sponsored a bill to revoke Trump's authority re tariffs.
With help of some Republican constituents and donors who now realize that all are compromised, we might get shared government.