Evening Roundup, April 3
Featuring: Ana María Archila; David Litt; Garry Kasparov; Shalise Manza Young; Andrew Weissmann & Jen Rubin; Valerie Rivera; Meredith Blake; Jared Bernstein; Brian O'Neill; and RJ Matson
I’m concerned about getting due process for Mahmoud Khalil, Rumeysa Ozturk, and Kilmer Armando Abrego Garcia. This needs to be front and center everyday until that happens. Can you just imagine what they and their families are suffering? What can we do???
For 1500 years the Dynasties of China ruled the wealthiest and most powerful empire in the world which included China's vessal states across Asia. The Chinese emperors expected and received tribute from many of
Its weaker vassal neighbors. It's how the ancient world worked until the middle ages.
EXCEPT NOW! Donald Trump in his power hungry fever dreams, believes America has been a weak sucker/victim in its conduct of global trade with its vassal states (basically all other countries). So what does a "strong" emperor do? Slap bigger, better and harsher tribute terms on every other country. Right?
Today's tariffs have NOTHING to do with economic gain and EVERYTHING to do with brute power..namely Trump's brute power to do whatever the F he wants for whatever reason he believes (at the moment ) He has declared himself ZEUS and he can rain down lightning bolts wherever and whenever he chooses.
In 71 days, Trump/ZEUS has vaporized +$6 trillion of value across US equities markets.
Now he's going to cost US consumers at least another $1-1.5 trillion in prices of the products they buy. Not because of any value has been added to those products but simply as a value added tax.
When you throw in the slow rolling death of Social Security, Healthcare (that's all for parasites) and the death of our foreign alliances with trusting allies, the only real suckers here are the 77 million voters who elected Trump.
For the rest of Americans, we will do everything needed to get rid of the guy!!