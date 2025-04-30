Good evening, Contrarian community! As you’re likely aware from the regular updates, we devoted today to our 100 Days Conference, in concert with our friends at The New Republic.

Remembering Paul Volcker amid today’s destruction of government Norman Ornstein · Apr 29 Paul Volcker, the courageous former chairman of the Federal Reserve, led an exemplary life, as documented in his 2018 memoir, "Keeping at It." Before he died in 2019, he wrote this brave Afterword for the paperback.

The excerpt is introduced by his friend, also a man of great integrity, political scientist Norm Ornstein. He shared it due to its prescience and source.

It is our great honor to offer this excerpt, at a moment when we all must remember that, in Volcker's words, "monetary policy is important, but it cannot but it cannot by itself sustain global leadership." Read full story

Democracy Movement The Contrarian covers the Democracy Movement The Contrarian · Apr 29 Every day (Monday-Friday), we update this space with protests, signs, and other public demonstrations against the cruel actions of this regime. Today, Tuesday: There was a protest on the Capitol steps, plenty of folks getting ready for May Day (this Thursday), an impressive setup in California, protesting in Illinois, and more. Read full story

Bill Russell's Hall of Fame no-show Apr 29 By Frederic J. Frommer



At the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony a half-century ago this week, there was a notable no-show: Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, the first Black NBA player elected to the Hall. Read full story

The 100 Days Conference: Liz Shuler Delivers Opening Remarks The Contrarian · Apr 29 Liz Shuler, President of the AFL-CIO, delivered opening remarks for the 100 Days Conference. Today marks 100 days of Trump in office—and 100 days of resistance led by working people, unions, and everyday Americans determined to defend democracy. “The decision to capitulate or resist rests with each of us.” Read full story

