Evening Roundup, April 28
Featuring Jen Rubin & Mitch Landrieu; Max Stier; James F. McHugh; Jared Bernstein & Ryan Cummings; Jeff Nesbit; Pablo Torre & Jen; Judge (ret.) Nancy Gertner; and Maria Peralta & Jen Rubin
Fabulous interview with Mitch Landrieu. We Dems need to pay attention!
The greater the participation, the greater the external force. An implosion is the inward collapse or destruction of something caused by external forces. The implosion has begun. Patience and persistence now. Keep expanding the force. As General Dodonna said in Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope (1977), "May the Force be with you." The Force is starting to be with us.