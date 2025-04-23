Evening Roundup, April 23: 100 Days of The Contrarian!
Featuring The Disappeared (video); Oliver Darcy & Jen Rubin; Meredith Blake; Brian O'Neill; Jennifer Weiss-Wolf; RJ Matson; and "Talking Feds"
Dear Contrarians,
It’s been 100 Days since we launched on January 13, one week before the inauguration, with little idea of how far we could reach or what we might accomplish. Thanks to YOU, today we are more than 550,000 strong and have posted nearly 800 pieces of content—spanning politics, law, culture, economics, sports, cooking, and pet appreciation! Our throughlines have been an unflinching defense of democracy and an effort to encourage collective morale, resolve, and action. We are so grateful that you have likewise encouraged us—by continuing to show up and embolden us with the knowledge that we are supported by a growing, patriotic opposition. We’re here because of you, we’re not backing down, and we will keep delivering.
Though we celebrate this milestone, we do so with clear-eyed awareness of the horrific intentions of the bullies and billionaires in power. We are not turning away from the unacceptable, unresolved humanitarian crisis, as exemplified in “The Disappeared.” Jen Rubin and Oliver Darcy discuss breaking news surrounding CBS. Meredith Blake, Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, and RJ Matson remind us of the value of broad cultural awareness to keep us entertained and informed. Brian O’Neill draws an insightful, devastating historical parallel to our landscape. And this week’s Talking Feds roundtable updates us on SCOTUS and the attack on (and response by) our institutions of higher education.
So, just another day at The Contrarian, but one on which we wanted to take an extra moment to thank you for your support and your courage. We’ll be back tomorrow morning at 9:15 ET for Coffee with the Contrarians. See you there!
With gratitude, hope, and determination, Norm, Jen & The Contrarian crew
