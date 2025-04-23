Dear Contrarians,

It’s been 100 Days since we launched on January 13, one week before the inauguration, with little idea of how far we could reach or what we might accomplish. Thanks to YOU, today we are more than 550,000 strong and have posted nearly 800 pieces of content—spanning politics, law, culture, economics, sports, cooking, and pet appreciation! Our throughlines have been an unflinching defense of democracy and an effort to encourage collective morale, resolve, and action. We are so grateful that you have likewise encouraged us—by continuing to show up and embolden us with the knowledge that we are supported by a growing, patriotic opposition. We’re here because of you, we’re not backing down, and we will keep delivering.

Though we celebrate this milestone, we do so with clear-eyed awareness of the horrific intentions of the bullies and billionaires in power. We are not turning away from the unacceptable, unresolved humanitarian crisis, as exemplified in “The Disappeared.” Jen Rubin and Oliver Darcy discuss breaking news surrounding CBS. Meredith Blake, Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, and RJ Matson remind us of the value of broad cultural awareness to keep us entertained and informed. Brian O’Neill draws an insightful, devastating historical parallel to our landscape. And this week’s Talking Feds roundtable updates us on SCOTUS and the attack on (and response by) our institutions of higher education.

So, just another day at The Contrarian, but one on which we wanted to take an extra moment to thank you for your support and your courage. We’ll be back tomorrow morning at 9:15 ET for Coffee with the Contrarians. See you there!

With gratitude, hope, and determination, Norm, Jen & The Contrarian crew

The Disappeared The Contrarian · Apr 23 Deported. Disappeared. Dehumanized.

Mahmoud Khalil. Rümeysa Öztürk. Mohsen Mahdawi. Yunseo Chung. Alireza Doroudi. Badar Khan Suri. Kseniia Petrova. Kilmar Ábrego García. Andry José Hernández Romero. Jerce Reyes Barrios. + Hundreds More.

Don’t forget their names and don’t look away. Keep fighting until justice is served and every abuse of power is held to account. Read full story

Culture Corner The Relatable Pontiff Meredith Blake · Apr 23 Within hours of his death early Monday, a photo of Pope Francis began to recirculate on social media. Taken in 2008, it showed the man then known as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, dressed in simple black clothes, riding a crowded Buenos Aires subway car shoulder to shoulder with everyday commuters… Read full story

Culture Corner Feminist Storytelling Against the Backdrop of Authoritarianism Jennifer Weiss-Wolf · Apr 23 The Trump administration’s assault on the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts continued through the week with another tranche of staff fired last Friday—employees in its government relations, marketing, and social media departments. A prevailing question remains: what does the future of national public theater hold? Will the show(s) go on? Read full story

Oopsie! Apr 23 RJ draws several editorial cartoons each week for his substack, e pluribus cartoonum, and for Roll Call, the newspaper of Congress and Capitol Hill. His work is widely syndicated to print newspapers by Cagle Cartoons. Read full story