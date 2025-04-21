The Contrarian pays tribute to the man who asked of himself--and, by extension, asked the world to examine themselves similarly--"Who Am I to Judge?" We quote several great leaders who have paid their respects, including Former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, Rep. and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Ukrainian President Zelensky, and many more...
Phrase to be retired: "President Trump's agenda." This is invoked in defense of the indefensible. DoD apologists say they are advancing President Trump's agenda, as though this is the pinnacle of sanctity. What about "United States policy," United States interests," "the well-being of the American people?"
1. Trump would have deported Jesus!
2. What did Vace do to the Pope?
3. Flash: Rep. Don Bacon, a prominent Republican and former Air Force general, has become the first GOP lawmaker to publicly call for the removal of Pete Hegseth.
4. National security is the tie that binds. Hegseth is a dream opponent....
