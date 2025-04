Severance just concluded its second spellbinding season, Sunday brings us the much-anticipated finale of The White Lotus third installment, and with Emmys season around the corner, there’s suddenly a flood of important shows for everyone to watch and dissect at length. But it was Sen. Cory Booker who gave us the must-watch TV moment of 2025 so far, with a historic filibuster-that-was-not-technically-a-filibuster on the Senate floor.