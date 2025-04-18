Evening Roundup, April 18
Featuring Jen Rubin with Jason Rezaian; Michael Franklin; Liam Scott; Jennifer Schulze; The Democracy Index; Meredith Blake; Ruben Bolling; Marissa Rothkopf; and our Pet of the Week!
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts and to help us continue to make and amplify good, pro-democratic trouble, please become a free or paid subscriber.
This interview was informative, interesting and, for me, hugely important....I feel I know something - at least much more than I did - about how these hostage-taking situations work. To me, the important thing is of course to get Mr. Garcia back as soon as possible but equally important is the return of the others who were taken with him. Mr. Garcia's removal was an "administrative error"; the removal of the others was purposely full and completely illegal....
Gov. Josh Stein declare North Carolina a FREE TRADE ZONE. State's Rights for a noble cause. Every coastal and border state do likewise. Mayors of every port city do likewise. Don't ask the Legislature. Just DO it. Action heard around the world by all our friends and allies. There are Americans of courage they can rely on as friends. Love, Doc www.dykers.com