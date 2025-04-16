Evening Roundup, April 16
Featuring Anat Shenker-Osorio; Austin Sarat; Anderson Clayton in conversation with Jen Rubin; Jennifer Weiss-Wolf; Nick Anderson; Pamela Smith and The Democracy Movement
MD Sen Van Hollen is in El Salvador trying to speak with Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The senator has been completely blocked from doing so by the leaders of El Salvador. But why? Why are trump et al so completely, nonsensically obstructionist about bringing home this one man whom they incarcerated illegally? I’m not into conspiracy theories but the skeptical lawyer in me has to wonder whether Abrego Garcia is perhaps not publicly presentable or even no longer alive. What then?
FASCISM
1. Indispensable ruler 2. Supremacy of the NATION 3. Scapegoats to unify the masses
4. Fear mongering 5. Military strength and supremacy 6. Misogyny and sexism
7. Denigrating the media 8. Primacy of corporate power 9 .Cronyism
10. Contempt for institutions 11. The nation surrounded by enemies
12. False accusations of Fraudulent elections 13. Personal attacks on rival elites
14. Law and Order as a political weapon 15. Religion in the public square