Good Evening Contrarians!

April has arrived, with enough happening today to provide content for the rest of the month. Our eyes are focused primarily on Wisconsin, as votes are still being cast for the pivotal State Supreme Court seat. No matter the outcome, we appreciate and admire all of you who have done your part to campaign honestly and with dignity—in stark contrast to the coward meddling in our elections, writing dirty checks, and looking like a dipsh*t doing so:

Keep checking in with us at the Contrarian for a Live reaction once the votes have been counted. Let’s Go, Wisconsin!

We are also focused on the extraordinary activism of Senator Cory Booker, the Democrat from New Jersey who has been speaking on the Senate floor for nearly 23 hours (at the time of posting this). Should he make it past 7:19 p.m. ET, he will break the record of Sen. Strom Thurmond’s 1957 civil rights debate on the Senate floor. Booker’s motivation is to underscore that these are not normal times, and should not be treated as such. It is a bold form of protest against Trump’s appalling policies, which continue tearing apart our most crucial agencies, with no regard for the lives and livelihoods he is ruining. When Sen. Booker took the floor at 7 p.m. he stated:

John Lewis and so many heroes before us would say that this is the time to stand up, to speak up...This is the time to get in some good trouble, to get into necessary trouble. I can’t allow this body to continue without doing something different, speaking out.

Thank you to all of the Democratic senators who are standing with him, by asking questions and showing their solidarity. Most of all, we thank and honor Senator Booker for meeting this moment.