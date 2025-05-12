Evening Roundup
Featuring "Offsides" with Pablo Torre & Jen Rubin; David Bernell & Thomas Graham; Meredith Blake; Austin Sarat; Michael de Adder; "Talking Feds;" and The Democracy Movement
Have questions about what’s happening with the budget this week? Any other economic queries? Then be sure to join us tomorrow at 12:00 ET for “Let’s Do Lunch!” with Former Biden CEA Chair and The Contrarian’s go-to source for all things related to the economy, Jared Bernstein. Tomorrow he’ll be joined by special guest Shalanda Young, the former Director of the US Office of Management and Budget. See you there!
The Contrarian is supported by all of you! To receive new posts and help support our work in courts of law and courts of public opinion, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Listening to Jen ask questions about a subject I knew next to nothing about just reminded me how glad I contributed to The Contrarians. Learned a lot tonight. Thank you!
And now the news:
1. Laura Loomer: Qatari jet gift a ‘stain’ on Trump presidency. https://thehill.com/homenews/5295240-laura-loomer-criticizes-trump-qatari-gift/
Only time I ever agreed with her. Foreign Emoluments Clause of the United States Constitution:
“No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”
Plus “It’s going to be hard for the admin to designate the Muslim Brotherhood and obliterate Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah when Qatar funds the Muslim Brotherhood, harbors HAMAS, and the US just accepted a $400 million jet from Qatar,” Loomer wrote. “The biggest lobby in DC is the Qatar lobby. We are watching an Islamic takeover of our country in real time.”
Qatar has been a significant financial supporter of Hamas, channeling aid to Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, for years. Qatar has given amnesty to Hamas political leaders, including Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Mashal, in Doha. It held itself out an a mediator but that is baloney.
Also implicated is Pam Bondi. Pam Bondi's Qatar Links Under Scrutiny Over Trump's Luxury Plane Gift https://www.newsweek.com/pam-bondi-qatar-links-under-scrutiny-over-trump-luxury-plane-gift-2070774
Mark Levin, a MAGA radio host and a member of Trump’s Department of Homeland Security advisory board, joined Loomer in criticizing the move. But other usual Qatar critics on the Hill remained quiet, at least for now.
Doug Heye, a GOP strategist, said Republicans would have criticized any Democratic move to accept such a significant gift from Qatar. “The ethical problems with this are so obvious that even some of the most ardent Trump defenders are saying, ‘wait a sec,’” he said.
Bondi worked as a foreign lobbyist for the nation of Qatar, earning $115,000 a month in the role which she held in 2020 and in the run up to the World Cup in 2022. In this role, she lobbied Congress on behalf of Qatari interests. She also worked in a separate lobbying position for the Washington, D.C.-based firm Ballard Partners, where she also lobbied on behalf of Qatari interests and several conglomerates including Amazon.
Wealth funds in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have invested hundreds of millions of dollars with Jared Kushner's private equity firm.
2. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) on Sunday called threats to arrest Democratic colleagues over an incident at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility “very drastic.” https://thehill.com/homenews/house/5295361-mccaul-threatens-arrest-democrats-ice/?tbref=hp
3. Top Republican Warns GOP Medicaid Cuts Are ‘Morally Wrong’
‘POLITICALLY SUICIDAL’
4. Trump backs down on China Tariffs.