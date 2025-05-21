The Contrarian

BosPhotoGuy
“We protected the rights of the minority. And we put country before party. If Democrats won't stop the power grab for the good of the country, then they should at least do it for their own good.”

I think the heart of the matter is that Republicans are convinced they can cling to power by ensuring we do not have free and fair elections. A combination of voter suppression techniques, extreme gerrymandering and outright election fraud will be used to try to hold the Senate. They are not worried about future repercussions because they are convinced they cannot be voted out of office, particularly in the Senate. Whether their arrogance is justified, time will tell, but I think the only credible explanation for their total disregard of their own constituents, as well as the Constitution and Senate rules, is their belief they cannot be defeated. It's a dark outlook, but I think it provides insight into their behavior.

Susan Lee
I think he'd have real trouble even saying, "We put country before party," these days. He'd be laughed out of town!!!!! "We put Donnie-2-Dolls before anything and everything, because we are complete cowards and are clueless about what we've SWORN to the entire country that we'll do," is the current truth.

In my always-ever-so-humble opinion, of course.

