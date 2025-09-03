Epstein survivors speak out: Rep. Robert Garcia on the need to release the files

Today, a group of Epstein survivors gathered outside the Capitol to give personal testimony of the abuse they experienced and to urge lawmakers to release the Epstein files.

Jen sat down with Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the Ranking Member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee who led Oversight Democrats to subpoena the DOJ to release the Epstein files. Together they discuss the bipartisan efforts to get the Epstein files released, the importance of listening to the victims, plus budget talks, redistricting, and more.

Congressman Robert Garcia is a career educator and former Mayor of Long Beach, currently serving his second term representing Long Beach to Southeast Los Angeles in Congress. Congressman Garcia serves as Ranking Member and top Democrat of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, was elected to Caucus Leadership Representative by his Democratic colleagues, and is a proud member of the Congressional Progressive, Hispanic and Equality Caucuses.