Epstein, Emil, and Elmo’s Eventful Week
Another scandal erupted for Trump this week, but this time it was MAGA up in arms over the Administration’s doublespeak and failure to release the promised files involving Jeffrey Epstein. He also notched successes elsewhere, notably when Judiciary Committee Republicans unanimously approved his atrocious nomination of Emil Bove, and Congressional Republicans eliminated public funding for NPR & CPB.
Great episode, as usual! But I wonder if folks did not sanewash dear leader a tad by referring to denial of drawing. "I never wrote a picture" sounds more demented.
