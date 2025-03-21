Share this postThe Contrarian*ENTERTAINMENT SCOOP*Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore*ENTERTAINMENT SCOOP*The Contrarian is thoroughly displeased to announce we have obtained the 2025 Kennedy Center lineup, as dictated by the newly self-minted Chairman, Donald Trump. There will be no auditions.The ContrarianMar 21, 202541Share this postThe Contrarian*ENTERTAINMENT SCOOP*Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore14ShareSubscribe41Share this postThe Contrarian*ENTERTAINMENT SCOOP*Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore14Share
You left out Evita.
Don’t Cry For Me America
The truth is, I’ve always screwed you
All thru my 1st term, my psycho existence
I didn’t keep my promise
Keep your distance