Eliza Orlins Explains Tiktok's Dangerous New Terms of Service

Not even a week into Tiktok’s new management, it is already embroiled in scandal. In the 72 hours following the American acquisition of the platform, videos on ICE, Alex Pretti, and various other hot button issues seemingly disappeared. To make matters worse, Tiktok’s updated terms of service alarmingly expands it’s collection of and control over user’s sensitive personal information. Eliza Orlins breaks down how you can protect yourself and what this all really means.