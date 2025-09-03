Election deniers have no place in government: Norm Eisen with Fulton County Commissioners Dana Barrett & Mo Ivory

Last week, a judge ordered the County Board to seat two Republican nominees to the county’s election board whom the commissioners had rejected because of the nominees’ election-denying actions and statements. The judge also fined the commission $10,000 a day until those rejected nominees are confirmed.

Now, the two Commissioners who refuse to confirm the election deniers to a place of power, Mo Ivory and Dana Barrett, join Contrarian Publisher Norm Eisen to talk about why it’s important to get involved locally — not just nationally — to preserve and protect democracy.

Mo Ivory serves as Fulton County Commissioner for District 4, representing Atlanta’s core neighborhoods. With a multifaceted career as an attorney, law professor, media personality, entrepreneur, speaker, and advocate, she has empowered and supported others for decades.

Dana Barrett is the Fulton County Commissioner representing District 3. Her priorities include addressing criminal justice reform, public safety, public health, and ensuring that our county government is transparent, accessible, ethical, and efficient. She is former tech executive, small business owner, award-winning TV, radio, and podcast host.