Eight Senate Democrats Just Betrayed the Country: Rep. Ritchie Torres on the Shutdown 'Deal'

40 days of the government being shutdown, federal workers and their families suffering, essential workers not getting paid, cancelled travel plans, no SNAP assistance have been for nothing. Eight Senate Democrats capitulated to Republicans and voted YES to re-open the government with no tangible wins.

Jen is joined by Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) as they try and wrap their heads around the thought process of these Dem senators. Why would you give up when you’re ahead?

The 8 Democrats who caved are:

PA Sen. John Fetterman (up for re-election in 2028)

NV Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (up for re-election in 2028)

NH Sen. Maggie Hassan (up for re-election in 2028)

NV Sen. Jacky Rosen (up for re-election in 2030)

VA Sen. Tim Kaine (up for re-election in 2030)

MN Sen. Angus King (up for re-election in 2030)

IL Sen. Dick Durbin (retiring)

NH Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (retiring) Congressman Ritchie Torres is the U.S. Representative for New York’s 15th congressional district. He is a member of the Committee on Financial Services and the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. Previously, Torres served as the New York City Councilmember for the 15th district. Torres was the first openly LGBTQ+ candidate to be elected to legislative office in the Bronx, and the youngest member of the city council.

Jen Rubin

Hi, this is Jen Rubin, Editor-in-Chief of the Contrarian. We’re delighted to have back with us Congressman Richie Torre. Welcome, Congressman.

Ritchie Torres

It’s always a pleasure.

Jen Rubin

So, last night, there was a shocking development. A group of 8 senators, decided to join with the Republicans. What was your reaction to that capitulation?

Ritchie Torres

I mean, I was in a state of shock. I mean, the agreement between Senate Republicans and a few Democratic defectors is not a deal. It’s an unconditional surrender. That abandons 24 million Americans who are about to see their premiums more than double. And, you know, keep in mind, Democrats have been fighting to lower the cost of healthcare. The purpose of our fight was not to get a procedural vote in the Senate. The purpose of our fight was to deliver results for Americans, to extend healthcare tax credits, and by that standard. This is not mission accomplished, it’s mission failure.

Jen Rubin

Absolutely. What would you tell, Democrats and independents and even disaffected Republicans who just went to the polls to deliver a message that they want Democrats to fight with them? They’re pretty discouraged this morning. What would you tell them, and what would you tell them about the House Democratic response?

Ritchie Torres

I would tell them to pressure their elected officials to keep fighting. Because to see this capitulation, you would think that Democrats had just lost the 2025 election. Like, Democrats had overwhelming victories in New Jersey, in Virginia, which is a a swing state. You know, we should be acting with the boldness of a party that knows that the American people are behind us. The 2025 election was a referendum on Donald Trump. It was a resounding rejection of Donald Trump by the American people on the issue of healthcare Why are we surrendering to the Republicans? We should feel emboldened by the results of the 2025 election to keep fighting for lower costs.

Jen Rubin

Now, obviously, Chuck Schumer, voted against the deal, but I think there’s a lack of, perhaps urgency amongst his colleagues. What would you tell Senate candidates? What would you tell the senators who have stood tall, to do to try to get the faith of the American people back.

Ritchie Torres

Look, we have no choice but to keep fighting, but those who have surrendered look foolish and feckless. And, you know, everyone in elected office should ask themselves a simple question. If you’re not willing to stand for something as foundational for healthcare, then what are you willing to stand for? You’re willing to fall for anything, and these Democratic defectors have fallen for a raw deal for the American people. And keep in mind, Donald Trump is a bully. And if we as Democrats allow ourselves to be bullied by Donald Trump, he’s only gonna feel more emboldened to double down on the bullying.

Jen Rubin

Exactly. And to your point, Donald Trump has chosen, unlike any other president, to turn off SNAP benefits. And in fact, he’s going all the way to the Supreme Court to prevent SNAP payments. And as we speak, SNAP payments are still not being released. Talk to us a little bit about, the hardship that this is visiting on your district, for example, which is, I believe, the lowest income district of any in the United States.

Ritchie Torres

Well, Donald Trump is the first president in history To weaponize food against the American people. Like, he is suspending full payments for SNAP not because he must, but simply because he can. He’s engaging in an act of raw political power at the expense of the hungriest Americans. You know, SNAP provides a lifeline. It provides food to 42 million Americans. Most of whom are children, senior citizens, or Americans with disabilities. And so he’s holding the most vulnerable Americans hostage. He’s holding their ability to feed their families hostage in order to score political points. And that’s not a negotiation, that’s extortion. And we as Democrats should refuse to be extorted by a bully like Donald Trump.

Jen Rubin

We have seen those images on military bases, for one thing, of people lined up around the block, for, food, help, food assistance. How are people making it through the next week or so until this gets turned back on. Are there things that the city can do, the state can do? Private, philanthropy? Although, obviously, this is just an impossible gap to fill. How are those people stepping up?

Ritchie Torres

Look, the loss of SNAP has put unprecedented strain on food banks and food pantries. I spent the weekend at food banks distributing food to families in need. And the service that our food banks perform is invaluable beyond words, but ultimately, there is no substitute for the SNAP program. Like, for every one meal provided by a food bank, there are nine meals provided by SNAP. There’s just nothing that is remotely comparable to the broad and deep impact of the SNAP safety net.

Jen Rubin

There are always disappointments in politics, and, you do have to kind of pick yourself up, and keep fighting. What is the best message for Democrats to reclaim the House next year, and maybe even make it a fight in the Senate, despite what just happened?

Ritchie Torres

Look, I think of results as messages. The American people sent a message in 2025 that Donald Trump is failing. Like, we are winning. And we should have confidence in our own strategy, and we should keep fighting and recognize that Donald Trump is on the wrong side of history, and we’re on the right side of history, and we should stand firm. You know we as Democrats have to be careful not to play into the narrative that Democrats are feckless and foolish and unwilling to fight.

Jen Rubin

Well said, Congressman. Well, thank you for all you are doing, thank you for the House, and I expect, the fast and furious and resounding fight, that the House Democrats always give up. So, we will look forward to following the House and seeing, what they can do. And of course, I would expect you’re gonna have a vote soon on the Epstein files, is that right?

Ritchie Torres

Well, I will be voting ‘no’ on this raw deal, but ‘yes’ on releasing the Epstein files.

Jen Rubin’

Fair enough. Thanks so much, Congressman. We’ll look forward to having you back soon.

Ritchie Torres

Take care.