Memorial Day’s origins go back to 1868. Originally known as “Decoration Day,” the holiday started with communities coming together to decorate the graves of those who had died offering their service in the Civil War. It was established as a federal holiday in 1971, and has come to be regarded as an unofficial launch of the summer season and sensibility. In the spirit of that confluence of meanings, we send you into the long weekend from multiple streams. There are somber reflections; nods to communities coming together, an essential pillar to our nation’s survival; sources of lightness and ridicule; and tools to ease you into a healthy yet indulgent summer. Finally, no Friday would be complete without our Contrarian Pet of the Week, and it is my sincere honor to introduce all you Contrarians to our newest contributor, MacOmar.

Happy Decoration Day, Memorial Day, and summer kick-off. Thanks for being with us, friends!

Jen Rubin's columns Undaunted: Veterans Jennifer Rubin · May 23 Observing the United States from abroad as it begins the Memorial Day weekend, I am struck by how much of the world that we know today would not exist, but for American military and financial sacrifice. That sounds too pristine. If not for young men and women ready to lay down their lives for others, Europe today would not be free, democratic, and devoted to Western values...

Marco Goes to Congress The Contrarian · May 23 We are taking a clear-eyed look at some of the less savory members of this regime, who must be held accountable for failing to uphold their oaths of office. We also recognize those unafraid to ask the right questions.

Tom the Dancing Bug Ruben Bolling · May 23 Follow Ruben Bolling on Substack here; Join Tom the Dancing Bug's Inner Hive here; and here is the Tom the Dancing Bug website, with information about the new book, "It's the Great Storm, Tom the Dancing Bug!"