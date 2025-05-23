Memorial Day’s origins go back to 1868. Originally known as “Decoration Day,” the holiday started with communities coming together to decorate the graves of those who had died offering their service in the Civil War. It was established as a federal holiday in 1971, and has come to be regarded as an unofficial launch of the summer season and sensibility. In the spirit of that confluence of meanings, we send you into the long weekend from multiple streams. There are somber reflections; nods to communities coming together, an essential pillar to our nation’s survival; sources of lightness and ridicule; and tools to ease you into a healthy yet indulgent summer. Finally, no Friday would be complete without our Contrarian Pet of the Week, and it is my sincere honor to introduce all you Contrarians to our newest contributor, MacOmar.
Happy Decoration Day, Memorial Day, and summer kick-off. Thanks for being with us, friends!
Jen Rubin's columns
Undaunted: Veterans
Observing the United States from abroad as it begins the Memorial Day weekend, I am struck by how much of the world that we know today would not exist, but for American military and financial sacrifice. That sounds too pristine. If not for young men and women ready to lay down their lives for others, Europe today would not be free, democratic, and devoted to Western values...
Democracy Movement
The Democracy Index
A spectacle and a sabotage. That was the latest disgraceful display in the Oval Office this week, when the president of the United States ambushed the South African president with patently false white supremacist claims that South Africa is conducting a “genocide” of white South African farmers. That bizarre and disturbing episode provided a capstone to…
Marco Goes to Congress
We are taking a clear-eyed look at some of the less savory members of this regime, who must be held accountable for failing to uphold their oaths of office. We also recognize those unafraid to ask the right questions.
Tom the Dancing Bug
“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them." —Franklin D. Roosevelt
