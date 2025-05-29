The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Michelle Jordan
I could add Don’t Alabama America. Tommy Tuberville is leaving the senate in 2026 and is planning to run for governor. The state Democratic Party say they’re going to challenge his residency. I think he has gotten away with lots of lying over the last 6 years and even further back than that. He’s absolutely the worst senator our state has ever had but he gets voted in because he kisses Trump’s

@$$.

Nadine Bangerter
I totally agree that now is the time to start building support in Texas for Democratic candidates. It also makes sense to support the party all across Texas.

But I totally disagree on this author's take on the Democratic party. Not every state is Texas. Where I live Jake Tapper is a clueless man ignoring the current resident of the White House. Where I live people come together every Saturday because they believe in the opposition party.

If you pay attention to what Democrats do - they are for working Americans. If you pay attention to what Republicans do - they are definitely for wealthy Americans. Blaming them, with a thin majority, for not passing every bill they hoped to, defies reality.

But I do agree Democrats do need to make their message clear. There is so much Democrats believe in and fight for that the majority of Americans support, including voters' rights, solving income inequality, fighting climate change, workers' rights and reproductive rights. They need to spend more time and effort engaging and relating to Americans who don't want to be political junkies.

