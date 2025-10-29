Don't Lose Hope: Steve Vladeck On Why the Trump Administration Is Always In Court

The Trump administration’s orders to deploy National Guard to cities led by Democrats continue to hit legal hurdles. Two cities—Portland and Chicago—have found themselves at the epicenter of this struggle and are now fighting the administration in court over these deployments. Steve Vladeck, legal expert and Georgetown Law professor, joins Jen to dissect the latest updates.

“The lower courts are doing a lot to protect their own authority,” Vladeck assures us as he and Jen discuss the key differences between the 9th Circuit and 7th Circuit court cases. Vladeck and Jen also explore what happens when the National Guard & Border Patrol are pulled away from their core mission to engage with ICE operations.

Editorial Update, 10/29/2025: Since the filming of this interview, the 9th circuit has agreed to rehear Oregon’s case against the Trump administration concerning the deployment of the National Guard in Portland. The court has reinstated the temporary restraining order against the Trump administration until the yet-to-be-scheduled hearing.

Steve Vladeck is a professor of law at the Georgetown University Law Center, and is a nationally recognized expert on the federal courts, the Supreme Court, national security law, and military justice. Make sure to keep up with Steve on his Substack One First here.

Transcript will be uploaded at a later date.