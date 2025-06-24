The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

I was forced to evacuate due to wildfires encroaching a mile from my home during the early pandemic. It was terrifying, but our area escaped catastrophe. The fire threatened to burn an entire town, just as did happen in California, and I can still see where the treeline burned at the electrical generation plant right next to the river. It was nearly obliterated.

If we had lost our home and local infrastructure, I would not want to be beholden to Donald Trump to get subsistence funds. We don't have any major savings. We work hard and, like most Americans, spend most of our income on the costs of living. Because I live in a blue state and because I have loudly criticized the Loser's corrupt regimes, he would undoubtedly deny me, personally, and those in my state, generally, any assistance at all.

The thirteen colonies joined together to provide mutual aid and comfort. That is the base rationale for any government, America included. If Donald Trump does not wish to provide that, and since he hates the federal government so very much, he may as well disband it, disperse Congress, and go play fucking golf somewhere else.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture