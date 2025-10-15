The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
5h

"Insurgents" to disperse.

AKA protestors at No Kings II rallies this Saturday.

In the millions.

From sea to shining sea.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
5h

Are we really going to have to suffer through AI-generated Trump memes accompanying articles? I get enough of the crap literally everywhere else. Please don't do this, Contrarian. Reality is gross enough. Let's leave it at that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture