DOJ Officials are Resigning Over ICE's Actions

The Department of Justice is suffering from a wave of resignations. Departing attorneys and legal counsel are reportedly done with the bogus lawsuits and abuse of civil rights laws in Minnesota and elsewhere. To make matters worse, the DOJ is pushing for an investigation into Renee Good while rejecting pleas to look into Jonathan Ross.

Stacey Young is a former DOJ Civil Rights attorney and is now the Executive Director of Justice Connection, a network of DOJ alumni who are now standing up for the rule of law and protecting former colleagues being targeted by this administration.

Stacey and Jen talked about what’s happening in Minnesota, the consequences of a prejudiced justice department, and the possibilities for state prosecution for crimes that were federally pardoned.

And, April Ryan had the chance to chat with Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan [24:37]. They talked about how officials and faith leaders in the state are fighting back and why the Trump regime’s actions have nothing to do with keeping people in Minnesota safe.

