DOJ Attorneys Call It Quits as Civil Rights Erode

The Department of Justice is suffering from a wave of resignations. Departing attorneys and legal counsel are, reportedly, done with the bogus lawsuits and abuse of our country’s civil rights laws. To make matters worse, the DOJ is pushing for an investigation into Renee Good while simultaneously rejecting pleas to look into Jonathan Ross.

Stacey Young, former DOJ Civil Rights attorney and current Executive Director of Justice Connection, divulges her expertise to Jen during their insightful interview. From Trump‘s weaponized DOJ and misuse of civil rights law, to the unfair targeting of vulnerable groups, Young exposes the consequences of a prejudiced justice department. Young and Jen also discuss the shocking DOJ campaign to investigate Renee Nicole Good and not Jonathan Ross, remedies for state prosecution for federally pardoned crimes, and other updates on Minnesota.

Stacey Young is the Executive Director of Justice Connection. She served 18 years as a senior attorney at the Department of Justice, first in the Civil Division and later in the Civil Rights Division. Young founded the DOJ Gender Equality Network in 2016 and served as its president until the Trump administration pushed for it’s closure in 2025.