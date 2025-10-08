The Contrarian

Robert Lastick
5h

"federal agents, who dropped down from helicopters in the middle of the night to crash through windows, break down doors, lob flash-bang grenades, point guns at unarmed residents, and reportedly use zip-ties on children".

And where, I ask you, is the push back?

Where, I ask is the outrage?

Where are the journalists pointing fingers at these actions and stating point blank that this is NOT democracy?

Where are the judges? How many have the GUTS to stand tall with the Portland judge and say NO?

Where is the morality? What can these ICE agents possibly say to their family when they return to Texas? That they are proud of defending democracy by zip tying children in Chicago?

ICE agents will never be allowed to forget this treasonous behavior. It will follow them and their family always.

Michelle Jordan
4h

This has absolutely nothing to do with fighting domestic crime outside of the federal government. The government is manufacturing crime all by themselves. This has nothing to do with deporting illegal immigrants for committing crime inside the United States. No reasonable American would argue otherwise about deporting immigrants who have committed a crime especially a felony offense.This is about a racist psychopathic president who hates democrats, blue cities and immigrants whether they are legal U.S. residents or not. This is everything about exacting retribution against people they hate. Put simply it’s about hate but more about control.

