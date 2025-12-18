The Contrarian

Steve 218
1h

What the people of Chicago are doing is upholding and fighting for freedom and democracy, resisting oppression from a hostile force. I'm proud of them. If I hadn't moved downstate from there 52 years ago, I would be right there with them, carrying signs, blocking the invasionary forces, and blowing whistles.

Michelle Jordan
2h

Chicagoans are so brave! It’s so sad it has come to this.

