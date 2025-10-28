The Contrarian

KnockKnockGreenpeace
4h

"Trump can send them federal disaster aid while denying it to Democratic states..."

LET'S JUST RECALL that no president has ever done this before to our own people. It is sick--as sick as cutting off food assistance in a country as wealthy as ours while the jerk builds a fckng golden ballroom.

Michelle Jordan
35m

Another wrinkle not mentioned here while we are talking about SNAP/WIC benefits is that even when available there’s some particular brands of foods that are restricted by these programs. I know this has been true of the WIC program in the past. Unfortunately some people including myself have food allergies including gluten because they have celiac disease or are gluten intolerant without celiac disease. I have not had to use SNAP but I wonder if they have restrictions on gluten free foods. Does anyone know? I have celiac disease and must not ever have gluten in any of my food that also includes medicine and toothpaste as well. Gluten free is very expensive compared to regular food items. This could be a problem if one has gluten or other types of food allergies using food assistance programs such as SNAP or WIC.

