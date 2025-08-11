It was the week when the Department of Justice fully embraced its new status as the corrupt, ruthless agent for Trump's endless retribution agenda. The president’s lieutenants in the department launched a legal barrage against Trump foes like Barack Obama, Adam Schiff, and New York AG Letitia James. On

, we chronicle the steep descent with 3 DOJ experts: Kristy Greenberg, Perry Stein, and Glenn Thrush. Rough but essential listening. Plus: a special sidebar on the beleaguered Voting Rights Act.

Courtside with Kristy Greenberg: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@CourtsidewithKG/videos ⁠

Glenn’s reporting: ⁠https://www.nytimes.com/by/glenn-thrush⁠

Perry’s reporting: ⁠https://www.washingtonpost.com/people/perry-stein/