Department of Vengeance
It was the week when the Department of Justice fully embraced its new status as the corrupt, ruthless agent for Trump's endless retribution agenda. The president’s lieutenants in the department launched a legal barrage against Trump foes like Barack Obama, Adam Schiff, and New York AG Letitia James. On, we chronicle the steep descent with 3 DOJ experts: Kristy Greenberg, Perry Stein, and Glenn Thrush. Rough but essential listening. Plus: a special sidebar on the beleaguered Voting Rights Act.
Courtside with Kristy Greenberg: https://www.youtube.com/@CourtsidewithKG/videos
Glenn’s reporting: https://www.nytimes.com/by/glenn-thrush
Perry’s reporting: https://www.washingtonpost.com/people/perry-stein/
This Substack is listener-supported. We bring you the brightest legal voices in politics—and fight in the courts against tyranny—with the help of your paid subscription. Join now.